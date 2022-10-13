Sky Wellness Named Finalist In 2022 World CBD Awards

Sky Wellness’s CBD products has been announced as finalists in the 2022 World CBD Awards. The company’s brands Sky Wellness and CBDaF! have been recognized by the annual event as being top contenders for honors in the Edible, CBD Vapes, Topical and Extract Based categories. And both pet care brands D Oh Gee and EquineX are top challengers in the Pet Range category. In total, Sky Wellness has 13 products currently front-runners for the awards.

These products include:

Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Gummies SW 500 milligrams 20 count -plus- CBN and Melatonin

Sky Wellness CBD Immunity Softgels SW 750 milligrams 30 count CBG -plus- Elderberry

Sky Wellness CBD FACIAL SPA OIL 100 milligrams -plus- TEA TREE OIL

Sky Wellness CBD Relax Tincture SW 1000 milligrams Tropical Smoothie

Sky Wellness CBD Relax Vape Cartridge SW 225 milligrams Blueberry

CBDaF! Gummies 600 milligrams 30 count Fruit Flavors

CBDaF! Energy Softgels 600 milligrams 30 count -plus- CBG and Caffeine

CBDaF! Disposable Pen 200 milligrams Pineapple Express IS

CBDaF! Disposable Pen 200 milligrams Granddaddy Purple IS

CBDaF! Cartridge 1 milliliter 400 milligrams Pineapple Express

D Oh Gee CBD Daily Duck & Pumpkin Bites 10 count 50 milligrams

EquineX CBD Full Spectrum Horse Granules 12000 milligrams

EquineXCBD Broad Spectrum Horse Bites 600 milligrams, 60 count

“We are building a market-leading CBD CPG house of brands,” said Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness. “The recognition of our hard work by significant industry organizations like the World CBD Awards, retail, CPG and CBD industry media, and the vote of confidence of our retail partners and consumers who trust us as a part of their wellness journey is what drives us to continue to keep our heads down to bring more product innovation to market and to continue elevating transparency across the industry.”

The World CBD Awards is an annual event highlighting excellent CBD and Hemp products that have been deemed safe, compliant and effective. Brands across the globe are nominated and honors are awarded to “those who go the ‘extra mile’ making the industry a safe and respected marketplace; showing they operate with integrity, transparency and ethical business practices,” according to the organization’s website. Of the many brands nominated this year, 160 were selected as finalists across 33 categories, with Sky Wellness holding four coveted positions.

The awards are based on a unique evaluation process that utilizes an independent group of judges made up of scientists, physicians and professionals in the CBD/Hemp industry. Transparency and ethics are important aspects of the judging method and brands are asked to send non-branded samples for blind testing to ensure a completely unbiased assessment. The scoring matrix for each category is broken down into the following, allowing for an honest, accurate and fair evaluation of each product:

30% — Lab report result

20% — Research panel report

20% — Physical Testing (Touch, Smell, Taste, Texture and feel)

20% — Application and supporting documents

10% — Aesthetics and safety report

This year’s theme is “we can do better” and Sky Wellness’s collection of premium CBD products are leaning into that concept through a strong focus on high-quality production, transparency in safety and testing results, plus diligence with consumer education WINS. Sky Wellness and its brands also offer product knowledge training for all their retail partners and associates. For their efforts, the company has seen numerous awards and accolades since its launch in 2019. The recognitions have also been reflected in company sales, which are seeing triple-digit, year-over-year growth.

Finalists for the World CBD Awards will be announced at the formal gala and awards ceremony to be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain as part of a three-day industry event, including an expo and conference. The events aim to bring together industry professionals in an effort to increase global standards of trade in the rapidly growing CBD industry. Overall, there is a forecasted growth of 32% CAGR year on year (Compound Annual Growth Rate) and an expected $20 Billion over the next five years.