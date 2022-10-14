Cinnabon-Inspired Cereal

After a five-year hiatus, Kellogg and Cinnabon are teaming up again with the long-awaited return of Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal. Filled with mini crispy cinnamon-swirl shaped pieces topped with cinnamon sugar and sweet frosting flavor, each nostalgia-evoking bite of Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal delivers the warmth and sweetness of Cinnabon’s iconic bakery treats. Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal is rolling out at retailers nationwide in December 2022 for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 8.7-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.9-ounce box.

Kellogg Co.

www.KelloggCompany.com

Cinnabon

www.cinnabon.com