Sunny Sky Products Buys GoodWest Industries

Sunny Sky Products has agreed to buy GoodWest Industries from Palladium Equity Partners, LLC.

Following the acquisition, GoodWest will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunny Sky. The existing GoodWest leadership will report directly to W. Ashley Edens, president & CEO of Sunny Sky. GoodWest will also retain its headquarters in Douglassville, Pa. The combined entities will benefit from significant commercial synergies via expanding relationships with new and existing customers and channels.

“GoodWest has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, and its products and customer base are a natural fit for Sunny Sky,” said Edens. “We look forward to welcoming GoodWest and its employees to the Sunny Sky family and are confident this partnership will better position us to scale our business and capitalize on our strong momentum. Additionally, we thank Palladium, who has been an excellent partner to GoodWest and has been instrumental in transforming the business into a world-class enterprise.”

Founded in 1994, GoodWest operates a scalable low-acid aseptic manufacturing platform with capacity to support growth in the industry, selling in high-growth product categories and channels, and supported by a best-in-class leadership and customer service team.

“Sunny Sky shares our dedication to delivering top-quality products and superior customer service,” said Quenten Wentworth, president and CEO of GoodWest. “Alongside our Sunny Sky partners, we are confident we will enter a new phase of growth while continuing to prioritize our valuable customers.”

The transaction is expected to close before year-end, subject to customary closing conditions

Sunny Sky, a portfolio company of TJC, is a producer of dispensed beverage solutions, offering hot, cold, frozen and beverage enhancer products for the convenience store and foodservice industry. The company employs approximately 225 team members across two manufacturing facilities at its headquarters in Houston as well as Tinley Park, Ill.

GoodWest Industries, LLC, headquartered in Douglassville, Pa., is a manufacturer and supplier of low-acid aseptic beverage solutions, primarily selling shelf-stable and bag-in-box coffee creamers, cold brews and iced coffees. GoodWest has more than 25,000 dispensers in operation across the U.S. and over 20 countries.