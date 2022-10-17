Hatco Hires Stuart Sharp as Dealer Sales Manager

Sharp will be responsible for leading Hatco’s dealer sales activities and repping territories across the Western U.S.

Stuart Sharp has been hired as a dealer sales manager at Hatco Corp., where he will be responsible for leading Hatco’s dealer sales activities and repping territories across the Western U.S. from his base in Southern California.

“We are excited to bring Stuart on the Hatco team as we leverage his extensive industry experience and connections,” said Mark Pumphret, vice president of North American sales at Hatco.

Sharp brings a wealth of foodservice knowledge and experience to Hatco. He held various sales and marketing leadership roles during his 19-year tenure at Carlisle Foodservice Products, as well as various sales and marketing positions during his seven years with Cambro Manufacturing.

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corp. is a proud employee-owned company whose brands include ADM, American Range and Ovention, Inc. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing, sneeze guards and cooling equipment.