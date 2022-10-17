Parker’s Raised $215,000 to Support Education

Parker’s raised $215,000 from its 10th annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament to support education in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

“Each year, our tournament grows in popularity, supporting our efforts to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “By moving to a new venue and expanding the tournament across two courses, we were able to include more golfers and raise record-breaking funds to support area schools. We deeply appreciate the support of Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament sponsors and players.”

The 2022 Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament attracted 212 registered golfers, including a number of vendors, suppliers and supporters from across the region. The scramble-format event, which took place on the Terrapin Point Course as well as the Palmetto Course at The Landings, also featured a catered breakfast and lunch, live music, a raffle and an awards ceremony.

“We loved seeing everyone come together on the course to make a positive impact and to support education in coastal Georgia and South Carolina,” said Parker’s Community Outreach Manager Olivia Parker. “At Parker’s, we have a powerful commitment to giving back and to being a force for positive change.”

The Petroleum Transport Co. team — which included Jay Boaz, Johnny Crisp, Johnson York and Taylor York — earned top honors at the golf tournament. The Sterling Seacrest Partners team won second place and the BioLyte team took third place. Kevin Crouch won the overall Putting Contest as well as the Closest to the Pin Contest on the Palmetto Course. Brennan Vaughn took top prize in the Longest Drive Contest on the Palmetto Course. On the Terrapin Course, Zac McIntosh won the Longest Drive Contest and Michael Hoffman won the Closest to the Pin Contest.

Parker’s has given more than $1.8 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011. The program is a longstanding charitable initiative that donates a portion of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

In addition to the Fueling the Community program, Parker’s demonstrates its deep engagement through the Parker’s Community Fund, which is dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives throughout the company’s corporate footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Since its creation in January 2021, the Parker’s Community Fund has partnered with Union Mission to open the Parker’s House, which is the first dedicated facility offering emergency shelter and wraparound services to unaccompanied homeless women in coastal Georgia. Parker’s has also made landmark gifts to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University and the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., the company has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which saves customers time and money at the pump as well as in the store.