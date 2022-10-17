TXB Launches New App

TXB launched a new custom app in partnership with Paytronix Systems, Inc. As an industry first, the new app will give customers the opportunity to earn and save on gas purchases.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate our guests’ experience,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “Our larger initiative at TXB is to not only adapt to current consumer needs, but to prepare for future trends. We’re constantly studying consumer data and adjusting our processes to offer our guests quality and quick service. That’s why I’m incredibly proud of our partnership with Paytronix to offer guests an even better digital experience.”

The new app will provide a streamlined user-friendly experience and offer guests more opportunities to save through TXB’s loyalty program. New features include:

For every dollar spent reward members accumulate points that can be used like cash at any TXB location. One cent equals one point. One dollar equals 100 points (excluding lottery and gift cards).

All cash points earned can be used to spend on anything in the store or as discounted gas at the pump.

TXB guests can pay in-store and at the pump using the mobile app.

TXB Pay members receive 10 cents off per gallon and 1% off inside store transactions.

Additional points are awarded upon friend referrals and birthdays.

Bonus points are awarded for special promotional items purchased in-store.

Unlimited drink subscriptions are included through the Chug Club: Drink subscription through the TXB app, including TXB’s coffee, fountain, frozen, tea, etc.

Guests can also choose to donate their points to charity and TXB will send a check to the select charity.

TXB will also continue its popular “Scratch & Win” program in the new TXB app from Oct. 1 until the end of November. The new game, Kick to Win, will offer guests one free prize every day and one weekly winner who will be awarded free gas for a year.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. It serves over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.