12 Industry Leaders Inducted Into NCSA’s 2022 Candy Hall of Fame

This past weekend, the National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) hosted its 51st Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where it honored 12 industry leaders who have significantly impacted the confectionery industry. The event honored the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at the Renaissance Tampa Hotel International Plaza in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 15, during a black-tie banquet.

Twelve industry leaders were inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame, receiving the industry’s most prestigious honor. The 2022 Candy Hall of Fame inductees were: Doug Boes, Shankman & Associates, Inc.; Jennifer Dilts, Dollar General Corp.; Peter Greweling, Culinary Institute of America; Jeff Grossman, YummyEarth, Inc.; Dwayne Hallan, Long Grove Confectionery Co.; Terri Hoggatt, Jelly Belly Candy Co.; Mark McArdle, McArdle, Inc.; Troy Pearley, Divine Chocolate Ltd.; Stacey Rutherford, Burdette Beckmann Inc.; Edward Seibolt, Fannie May Confections/Ferrero; and Paul Adams and Emmert Brooks, Adams & Brooks, Inc., who are being inducted posthumously.

“Congratulations to the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2022,” said Joe Melville, NCSA president. “We are proud to recognize these 12 dedicated professionals and honor their commitment to the confectionery industry. Each honoree boasts more than 20 years of service and experience, helping to evolve, innovate and pioneer the industry as a whole. We celebrate each of these deserving individuals and their many accomplishments.”

Highlighting the significance and prestige of the event, nearly 50 Candy Hall of Fame members were on hand to witness the induction ceremony and welcome the Class of 2022 into their ranks.

The Candy Hall of Fame event was a weekend celebration administered by the NCSA. It featured a welcome reception on Friday, Oct. 14, followed by the induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15. The ceremony consisted of a gala dinner and presentations highlighting the honorees’ professional and personal lives. The event concluded on Sunday, Oct. 16, with a farewell breakfast.

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Each inductee received a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction.

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA), formed in 1899, is dedicated to Recognition, Fellowship, Education and Mentoring. The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry.