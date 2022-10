Hilco has joined with Kraft Heinz to create Kool-Aid brand 30-count bags of popping candy in gusset bags. Each Kool-Aid brand 30-count gusset bag includes 3.17 ounces of popping candy. The triangle packs come in Kool-Aid brand’s three flavors — Tropical Punch, Cherry and Grape. It has a suggested retail price of $4.99 and ships in a 16-count master case. The candy is available beginning in November.

Hilco

www.HilcoUSA.com

Kraft Heinz Co.

www.kraftheinzcompany.com