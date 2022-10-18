The Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is now available in six- and 12-pack bottles and on draft for the fourth year in a row throughout stores and restaurants while supplies last. At 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling’s 193-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the taste of Hershey’s chocolate. The limited-edition, seasonal beer uses Yuengling’s master brewing expertise to artfully blend Hershey’s decadent chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth and rich chocolaty finish. The beer pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats to cheeses and desserts.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

www.yuengling.com

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com