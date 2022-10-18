Pilot Expands With a New Opening and Remodels

The opening of the California site and remodeling of its travel centers are part of Pilot’s New Horizons initiative.

Pilot Co. celebrated the opening of its newly built travel center in Palmdale, Calif., and the completion of eight more store remodels as part of its New Horizons initiative. To officially commemorate these stores with guests and team members, Pilot teamed up with its local communities, partner organizations and Monster Energy to host on-site events featuring BMX bike shows, break dancers, special guests, giveaways and more than $100,000 in donations to area schools.

The festivities spanned from California to Missouri throughout the month of September and will continue in October with special offers and giving back check presentations at three locations that just completed its store remodels.

“Our team works hard to open a new store and make these remodels happen, and it’s a moment of pride for them to celebrate with their family, friends, communities and guests,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Co. “Being that September is also when we recognize Driver Appreciation, it was only fitting that we go even bigger with these events to create a fun atmosphere for professional truck drivers and community members to gather together and have a good time.”

The new Pilot travel center in Palmdale, Calif., and freshly remodeled locations incorporate Pilot’s latest store amenities and modern finishes for guests to enjoy, including:

Altoona, Iowa: Upgraded restrooms and bathrooms, an expanded deli menu and new Cinnabon kiosk

Upgraded restrooms and bathrooms, an expanded deli menu and new Cinnabon kiosk Boonville, Mo.: A new break room for team members, new kitchen to serve guests their favorite home-cooked meal and four self-checkouts

A new break room for team members, new kitchen to serve guests their favorite home-cooked meal and four self-checkouts Florence, S.C.: New kitchen for team members to prepare an expanded menu of fresh food and grab-and-go cold items, fully remodeled Wendy’s and four self-checkouts

New kitchen for team members to prepare an expanded menu of fresh food and grab-and-go cold items, fully remodeled Wendy’s and four self-checkouts Gordonsville, Tenn.: Brand new restrooms and showers, newly remodeled Dunkin’ Donuts

Brand new restrooms and showers, newly remodeled Dunkin’ Donuts Hope Hull, Ala.: Newly added deli with grab-and-go options, an expanded beverage selection and new Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J service center

Newly added deli with grab-and-go options, an expanded beverage selection and new Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J service center Joplin, Mo.: Upgraded food and beverage selections, fully remodeled Wendy’s and four new self-checkouts

Upgraded food and beverage selections, fully remodeled Wendy’s and four new self-checkouts Palmdale, Calif.: Brand new location featuring a full deli with freshly prepared pizza, homestyle meals and grab-and-go options; Subway; Cinnabon; four self-checkouts; five shower rooms; 55 truck parking spaces; 142 gasoline fueling positions; and seven diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Brand new location featuring a full deli with freshly prepared pizza, homestyle meals and grab-and-go options; Subway; Cinnabon; four self-checkouts; five shower rooms; 55 truck parking spaces; 142 gasoline fueling positions; and seven diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling Pontoon Beach, Ill.: Fully remodeled restrooms, bathrooms, showers, kitchen and Cinnabon kiosk

Fully remodeled restrooms, bathrooms, showers, kitchen and Cinnabon kiosk Sullivan, Mo.: Upgraded deli with additional grab-and-go items, expanded beverage selection and four new self-checkouts

Through Oct. 23, guests can save 25% off food and beverages when checking out the latest remodels in Hope Hull, Ala., Joplin, Mo., and Sullivan, Mo., by entering promo code PFJOctober in the myRewards Plus app. To help guests go even further in their travels, Pilot Co. is offering a 10-cent gas discount at all participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers through Oct. 31 along with weekly deals to save on popular snacks and beverages with the myRewards Plus app. Professional drivers are also eligible to receive special perks in the myRewards Plus app through Oct. 31 as an extension of Driver Appreciation, including three free drinks choices each week and up to five points per gallon by activating PushForPoints.

As part of the New Horizons project and in honor of its long history of giving back, Pilot is donating a total of $110,000 to 10 local school districts in the recently remodeled and new store locations to support their robotics programs, purchase needed equipment such as projectors and expand their creative labs.

The three-year $1 billion New Horizons project marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. It will fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers and make additional upgrades at several more locations across the country.