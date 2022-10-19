Jacksons Accepts EBT SNAP for Instacart Orders

Jacksons is the only c-store retailer to take EBT SNAP payments for same-day delivery via Instacart in Idaho.

For orders made through Instacart, Jacksons Food Stores Inc. and ExtraMile by Jacksons now accept Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments, expanding consumer options.

“We launched our partnership with Instacart in 2021 and are proud to expand our services to be even more accessible to our community,” said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. “We recognize there are several reasons our customers may not be able to physically shop in our stores. Now, our customers have greater access to get what they need — eggs, milk, our freshly made sandwiches — delivered to their doorstep.”

Jacksons also offers EBT SNAP as a payments option in-store and is currently the only convenience retailer offering the option for Instacart delivery in the state of Idaho.

“At Instacart we are on a mission to create a world where everyone has access to nutritious food,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president and general manager of Instacart Health. “By bolstering our partnership with Jacksons, we can better provide same-day access to essential groceries for Idahoans who may be facing food access challenges.”

SNAP helps 34,000 Idaho households put food on the table every day. Shoppers can easily add their EBT SNAP card as a form of payment by creating a profile using Instacart’s website or mobile app.

Eligible items will be identified with an EBT label and include items such as pantry staples, fresh fruit, non-alcoholic beverages and more. Availability varies by store location.

Jacksons plans to expand this service in the Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah markets in the coming months

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single-service station, the family-owned company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.