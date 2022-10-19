Paytronix and Flybuy Launch Loyalty And Pickup Solution

The combined Paytronix and Flybuy offering makes the c-store order, delivery and pickup experience more efficient for everyone.

Flybuy has launched an integrated, combined offering with Paytronix Systems, Inc., which provides restaurants and convenience stores with an end-to-end off-premises ordering, location-based pickup, loyalty and engagement solution for the restaurant and convenience store brands.

Fully integrated with the Paytronix mobile app, Flybuy Pickup provides brands with a seamless off-premise ordering and location-based pickup experience.

“Flybuy is proud to partner with Paytronix to provide a frictionless location-based customer and delivery driver pickup solution to our shared restaurant and convenience store brands for in-store, curbside, drive-through or even pickup at the pump,” said Chief Strategy Officer at Flybuy Dan Estrada.

Flybuy Pickup provides staff with the exact ETA, along with the location and arrival of both customers and delivery drivers. This allows them to prioritize, prepare and handoff orders immediately upon arrival across all pickup channels, whether it be in-store, curbside, drive-through or at the pump. When brands implement Flybuy Pickup, they see a dramatic reduction in customer wait times; a reduction in food/beverage waste; and an increase in staff efficiencies, repeat visits and revenue.

With Paytronix, brands can deploy either a white-label app or build a custom one. Both enable guests to order, make payments and access the brand loyalty program via a personal one-to-one experience that meets customers where they live — on their smartphone. Available for iOS and Android phones, Paytronix mobile apps empower brands to take control of their customer data and deliver true 1-to-1 marketing by sending targeted offers and incentives (push, pull, SMS, geofenced) to specific customers.

“Paytronix focuses entirely on improving guest engagement, and Flybuy’s technology fits directly into that mission,” said Paytronix Vice President of Partnerships Dan Murphy. “By working with our mobile app, brands can now have it all and create an integrated and smooth ordering and pickup experience. This means making guests happier and keeping them loyal for the long-term.”

In addition to Flybuy Pickup, Paytronix is enabling Flybuy Notify, a location-based customer engagement solution, to help boost loyalty engagement and customer behavior en-route, inside and around the store. Brands that leverage Flybuy Notify have seen a lift in promotional item sales over 30% on average.

The Paytronix and Flybuy integrated, combined offering is particularly timely for convenience stores that are in the process of a digital transformation, looking for holistic off-premise solutions across online ordering, mobile app, customer pickup and delivery driver pickup optimization. The Paytronix and Flybuy partnership allows convenience stores to drive more off-premises sales, create a seamless pickup experience and drive loyalty engagement across all service channels.

“We are excited to implement Flybuy and Paytronix, to get The Primanti Brothers team operating with complete efficiency,” said Adam Golomb, president of Primanti Brothers. “Our customers embrace new tech enhancements to make their journey easier, and I’m confident that with this partnership we will have a completely frictionless customer experience which will result in happy fans, repeat business and increased digital sales.”

Radius Networks is an enterprise location technology company, and the Flybuy Platform helps companies achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. Radius Networks technology is installed globally in tens of thousands of locations across more than 60 countries.

Based in Newton, Mass., Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences.