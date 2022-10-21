7-Eleven Offers Halloween Deal

Customers can buy one large pizza and get one free on Halloween at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven announced it is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on Oct. 31., as well as a $5 large pizza all Halloween weekend long. Both offers are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

With a variety of toppings and mouthwatering sauces, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes’ pizzas come in flavors like Cheese, Pepperoni, 7-Meat and even Breakfast pizza.

“Halloween is the second-highest day for 7-Eleven’s pizza sales all year, which we attribute to its ability to feed families, neighborhoods and communities quickly at a great value,” said 7-Eleven’s Senior Director of Hot Food Vareesha Shariff. “And what does 7-Eleven have that other pizza places don’t? Candy. With a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy, 7-Eleven’s oven-baked and ready-to-eat pizzas are the most perfect complement to every sweet treat. You could say it’s love at first bite!”

7-Eleven recently dropped Halloween-themed apparel on 7Collection, the brand’s online merchandise shop. Featuring a variety of tees and hoodies, this collection was specially curated for spooky season’s fans and stans and only available through the end of October.

Halloween’s sweetest treats and savory deals are available via 7-Eleven’s 7NOW delivery app. And with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorites 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 per month.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.