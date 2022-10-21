EVBox Partners With EV Charge Solutions

The EVBox charging station will be distributed throughout the North American market by EV Charge Solutions.

EVBox announced its partnership with EV Charge Solutions at the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Trade Show for the distribution of the EVBox Iqon level two commercial EV charging station to the North American market.

“Our EVBox Iqon charging station has gone through an extensive engineering and quality processes to ensure superior performance and reliability,” said JM Miller, sales director North America at EVBox. “We invested substantial resources both in Europe and at our North American Operations in Libertyville, Chicago to ensure the EVBox Iqon exceeds the expectations of the station owner and drivers using it.”

Distribution throughout the U.S. and Canada will be provided by EV Charge Solutions, an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) specialized distributor in North America.

“Our new distribution partnership with EVBox is an ideal fit with our business model of one stop shopping for electrical contractors,” said Mike Moser, EV Charge Solutions’ president. “In addition to warehousing and fulfillment services, our logistics and service teams provide the turn-key solution EVBox was looking for.”

The EVBox Iqon was on display at the NECA Trade Show in the EV Charge Solutions booth 2532.

EV Charge Solutions was established in 2011 as a specialty distributor of electric vehicle supply equipment providing hardware, software, accessories and project planning assistance to customers. In 2018, EV Charge Solutions expanded from offering 10 brands of charging equipment to also designing and manufacturing accessories for the industry.

Founded in 2010, EVBox empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. The company has shipped over 400,000 charging ports to customers and partners and processes more than 1.4 million charging transactions per month on the EVBox Everon charging management software. EVBox has facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology.