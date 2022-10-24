Chester’s Chicken is giving its most popular side the entrée treatment: introducing the Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl. The new entrée is a spicy, bold twist on the classic comfort food and is available for a limited time, now through Jan. 17, 2023, at participating Chester’s locations.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese is Chester’s take on the loaded bowl trend; it’s made with two servings of mac & cheese, topped with six chicken bites tossed in Chester’s special buffalo sauce. The Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese innovation follows the popular Honey Stung Chicken limited summertime offering.

