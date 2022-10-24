Colorado Woman Wins Maverik Sweepstakes

Delta, Colo., resident Mavis B. won Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop’s “Peak Adventure” 2022 Grand Sweepstakes on Thursday, Oct. 20 in St. George, Utah.

Mavis was one of four randomly selected finalists that gathered at Sand Hollow Resort in St. George, Utah, for the chance of winning Maverik’s annual sweepstake’s ultimate prize. She was selected the winner by the host randomly choosing the Red Bull Yellow Edition Tropical flavor to which she was randomly selected.

“I’ve never won anything in my whole life. This trip to St. George was a vacation, and with my winnings, I’m going to go on another vacation, and go camping,” said Mavis. When asked if she has a favorite Red Bull flavor, she said “definitely yellow now.”

The other three finalists, including one other Colorado resident, one from Idaho and one from Wyoming, won one year of free Red Bull and a $500 Maverik gift card. All four finalists and their plus ones also experienced the 16th edition of Red Bull Rampage premier big-mountain freeride mountain bike competition on Oct. 21 in Virgin, Utah. The trip they won to Southern Utah concluded with a two-hour UTV ride around Sand Hollow.

The Peak Adventure Sweepstakes was part of Maverik’s ongoing series of sweepstakes in partnership with popular brands to offer customers adventure-themed prizes throughout the year. In 2022, Maverik’s series included five total sweepstakes, eight winners across four states, five adventure-themed prizes totaling over $290,000 and five brands represented in partnerships. Thus far in 2022, over 110,000 customers have entered sweepstakes, with 44.8 million trail points entered to win.

Throughout the year, Adventure Club members have been using its Trail Points on entries to win and buying Red Bull for bonus entries for a chance to win this year’s Peak Adventure sweepstakes. All customers across 11 states within Maverik’s operating region, excluding California, can enter to win by submitting Trail Points collected through purchases at Maverik convenience store locations. To begin earning Trail Points to use for future Maverik sweepstakes, customers can join the Adventure Club by downloading Maverik’s digital app

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 Western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.