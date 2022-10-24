Enmarket ‘Feed a Trucker’ Campaign Continues

Enmarket, in partnership with Veteran Carriers, a veteran-owned and -operated company based in Savannah, Ga., that operates with over 100 trucks and specializes in intermodal/drayage shipping and storage, continued the Feed a Trucker campaign Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Truckers received their meal by pulling into the Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80. This is one of the convenience store chain’s commercial trucking locations and one that’s ideally suited to serving big rigs serving the Georgia Ports Authority.

In 2022, over 250 free Enmarket lunches have been served to truckers so far. The Feed a Trucker campaign started in 2021 and served 425 free lunches last year to truckers. Free lunches are served bimonthly to truckers.

The Feed a Trucker project was initiated by Veteran Carriers to recognize the role that truckers played in keeping things going during the pandemic. During the most uncertain times at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, truckers kept gas in the pumps, food on the shelves and medicines in the pharmacies that serve the general public, and Veteran Carriers wanted to salute all truckers for their work under those conditions. It partnered with Enmarket as a good source of fresh, varied and convenient meals for truckers. Each month, it teams up with a different group of volunteers to hand out the meals at the designated Enmarket.

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores that include 29 Eatery locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 16 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, as well as 24 Marketwash car washes.