Should My C-Store Add a Chicken Program?

Chicken is a popular menu item at convenience stores, but is it a good fit for your c-store?

With so many foodservice programs to choose from, c-store retailers must evaluate which offering is going to resonate best with their customers. A chicken program is one such option that many convenience store retailers find success with. With both a health halo and great versatility, chicken appeals to a wide range of customers.

Americans love chicken for dinner, lunch and even for breakfast. According to the National Chicken Council (NCC), sales of this popular poultry have increased per capita nearly every year since the mid-1960s. For convenience stores that find the right proprietary, franchise or licensed program fit, chicken can be the centerpiece of a highly successful foodservice offering.

But supporting a chicken program takes a major commitment. Spatially, you need room for food and packaging inventory, a breading or battering station, a fryer (possibly with a hood) and a hot box for grab and go. And, of course, there is the equipment investment in the fryer and hot box. Add in franchising, licensing fees and/or royalty fees if appropriate.

There are no-fee turnkey programs that offer everything from signature chicken preparation method and training to full merchandising and marketing packages. These programs generally require you to purchase the chicken and other products from specified suppliers.

Developing a proprietary program requires extensive research and development to create a product that will stand out in the marketplace. You will also have to provide your own packaging, merchandising strategies and marketing materials.

Labor is another consideration when thinking about adding a chicken program. So is training those employees to consistently produce the highest quality product.

Retailers agree with the NCC that chicken attracts customers across all dayparts, including snack time. From biscuit sandwiches at breakfast to tenders or two-to-three-piece boxes at lunch to family packs at dinner, it keeps foodservice top of mind for customers and a reliable profit center for you.