Waste and Windshield Center

Forte Products launched its new 360 Waste/Windshield Valet. It’s designed to upgrade the forecourt image, add efficiency for staff and create convenience for customers. It has strong plastic construction to withstand harsh weather elements and resist impact and is rust and corrosion free. It has an ergonomic reach and many other features, including:
- A 40-gallon trash capacity
- Locking C-fold towel dispenser
- Four-gallon windshield fluid bucket
- Hinged side door to easily slide liner in and out
- Funnel top lid to keep waste from overflowing
- Effortless maintenance
Forte Products
www.forteproducts.com