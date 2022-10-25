Adobadas-Flavored Chips

Frito-Lay released three new limited-edition Lay’s products inspired by FIFA World Cup teams, including Lay’s Adobadas. Lay’s Adobadas combines chili, tomato and lime, embodying the vibrant Latino dish. It is available in 7.75-ounce bags for $4.59 and 2.625-ounce bags for $2.29 in retailers nationwide and online.

In addition to the fresh new flavors, fans across North America can purchase specially marked Frito-Lay products and scan the QR code to join the Pass the Ball Challenge for a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, plus soccer-inspired merch.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com