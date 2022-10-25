M&M’S Named Popular Halloween Candy

Shipt recently released its first ever Halloween Trend Report, which shows this season’s most popular candies, as well as costumes and décor, naming M&M’S as the most popular Halloween candy.

“It’s no secret that consumers continue to adjust to an ever-changing retail landscape, and Halloween always brings questions around what candy to purchase, which costumes are trending and what are this year’s newest, can’t miss decor items,” said Shipt Chief Business Officer Rina Hurst. “Our Halloween Trend Report not only taps into this year’s most popular Halloween must-haves, but also helps consumers navigate the busy retail season and save money.”

To inform the Halloween Trend Report, Shipt used proprietary data and polled Halloween fanatics across the country to uncover what they’re planning to pass out to trick-or-treaters this year. Also included is where consumers are seeking inspiration for costumes this year as well as how they’ll decorate.

Taking insights from the survey, Shipt then tapped Mars Wrigley and Halloween Hosting Specialist, actress and mom-of two, Jamie Chung, to further dig into this year’s hottest trends and predictions.

Some of the Shipt 2022 Halloween Trend Report top predictions include:

Eighty-seven percent of households run out of candy for trick-or-treaters within the first three hours of Halloween night.

The top 15 cities that purchase the most share-sized candy bars are Los Angeles; New York City; Dallas; Chicago; Atlanta; Houston; Tampa, Fla.; Miami; Phoenix; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Boston; Seattle; and Denver.

Minnesota is the biggest candy-loving state, buying the most chocolate for Halloween.

The most popular Halloween candy nationwide is M&M’S.

Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, and office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.