Bidi Vapor Hosts Webcast

Bidi Vapor, LLC announced the debut of a new webcast, in which executive leadership discuss the favorable ruling it received this past summer that set aside a marketing denial order (MDO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its non-tobacco-flavored devices.

The decision from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals this past August makes Bidi Vapor one of the few remaining manufacturers that can legitimately sell non-tobacco flavored ENDS, subject to FDA enforcement discretion, the company said.

The webcast covers a wide range of topics including the ban on vaping products using synthetic nicotine to Bidi Vapor’s recent licensing agreement with an affiliate of Philip Morris International.

“Change happens very quickly within the vaping category,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of Bidi Vapor. “We hope that providing educational resources like this webcast can help our business partners navigate the evolving landscape.

Based in Melbourne, Fla., Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible adult-focused marketing, strict youth access prevention measures and age-verification standards, as well as sustainability through its BIDI Cares recycling program.