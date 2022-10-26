FDA Issues Marketing Denial to Logic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) for several e-cigarette products currently marketed by Logic Technology Development LLC, including the Logic Pro Menthol e-Liquid Package and Logic Power Menthol e-Liquid Package. The company now risks enforcement action by the FDA if it markets or distributes these products in the United States. These are the first menthol e-cigarette products to receive a marketing decision based on a full scientific review from the FDA.

“Ensuring new tobacco products undergo premarket evaluation is a critical part of the FDA’s work to reduce tobacco-related disease and death,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “We remain committed to evaluating new tobacco products based on a public health standard that considers the risks and benefits of the tobacco product to the population as a whole.”

After reviewing the company’s premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), the FDA determined that the applications lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that permitting the marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health, the applicable standard legally required by the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. The evidence provided within the application does not demonstrate that these menthol-flavored e-cigarettes are more effective in promoting complete switching or significant cigarette use reduction relative to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes among adult smokers. The company may resubmit applications or submit new applications to address the deficiencies for the products that are subject to these MDOs.

“The FDA conducts a rigorous, scientific review of submitted premarket tobacco product applications, evaluating the data for each product to determine if it meets the public health standard,” said King. “In this case, the applicant did not provide sufficient scientific evidence to show that the potential benefit to adult smokers outweighs the risks to youth.”

Retailers should contact Logic with any questions about products in their inventory.