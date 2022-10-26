TA Announces Network Expansion

TravelCenters of America announced its network expansion which includes the opening of four new travel centers and the completed enhancement of over 50 travel centers.

“We are listening to our guests’ feedback and are pleased to offer what they are looking for — a welcoming and engaging travel center experience through newly built and refreshed locations,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “As we continue growing to serve more travelers, we are enhancing their experience by expanding food offerings, supporting guest health and continuing to update and upgrade our sites.”

The four recent travel center openings, three of which are company owned and operated and one of which is franchised, increase TA’s nationwide network of travel centers to 280, including 41 franchise sites. The new sites include:

TA, Cuba, Mo. (formerly Midwest Travel Center)

TA Express, Fair Play, S.C. (formerly Carolina’s Travel Center)

TA Express, Statesboro, Ga. (newly built company-owned site)

TA Express, Riverton, Ill. (newly built franchised site)

Four additional franchised travel centers are expected to open by the end of 2022 with two in California, one in Missouri and one in Oklahoma.

As part of its commitment to improve the guest experience, TA also announced the completion of over 50 site refreshments with improvements that include the enhanced comfort of driver lounges, renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint, new store signage, and repaved parking lots.

Last month, TA announced an initiative to expand its support of professional drivers’ health and well-being through a collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected academic medical centers. The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic will result in new healthy meal options to be included on the menus at all Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants starting Nov. 1 and will identify healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in travel stores.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.