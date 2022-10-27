Kum & Go, Krause Group Support United Way Of Central Iowa

Over 50 Kum & Go c-stores participated and raised over $41,000 in donations for United Way, and Krause Group in total donated $671,000.

Kum & Go supported United Way of Central Iowa’s annual campaign by raising funds at its local store locations along with its parent company Krause Group’s store support center. Krause Group and United Way have been partners since 1992, working together to support the community.

“We are proud to partner with United Way of Central Iowa each year, supporting their five elements of a thriving community, as well as the community partnerships that make this work possible,” said Emily Bahnsen, community investment manager at Krause Group. “As the need continues to grow, we’ve been proud to increase our support the last few years by over 30%. We hope to continue this tradition and partnership for years to come.”

The month-long store campaign took place Sept. 19–Oct. 13 in central Iowa Kum & Go locations, which engaged store associates and encouraged customers to donate to United Way at checkout. More than 50 stores in Iowa’s Polk, Dallas and Warren counties participated and raised over $41,000 in donations.

“We are honored Krause Group chooses to continue its partnership with United Way of Central Iowa,” said Mary Sellers, president of United Way of Central Iowa. “Krause Group and its team are a critical piece to our UNITED to THRIVE puzzle. Their strong commitment to put people — central Iowans — first through their generosity, volunteerism and advocacy for our organization and for our community allows us to create a powerful, positive impact on the issues impacting not only those who are most in need of support, but every one of us. Thank you, Krause Group, for all you do for United Way, and for central Iowans.”

In addition to the in-store campaign, associates at the Store Support Center kicked off the campaign in September in advance of Cy-Hawk weekend with a tailgate themed lunch at the Krause Gateway Center. Store and Store Support Center activities came to a close with its annual campaign week which took place Oct. 10-14 and consisted of educational and fundraising activities along with pledges for ongoing support.

Krause Group, together with its customers and associates, generously donated over $671,000 from this year’s campaign efforts. All of the donations and funds raised go directly to United Way of Central Iowa to support its work to improve the local community.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go is hiring over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines, Iowa, market.

Krause Group is the parent company to a diverse set of businesses that include convenience retail, logistics, wineries, hospitality, real estate, agriculture and sports.