‘Avatar’-Inspired Cereal

Kellogg’s announced it is launching its new Pandora Flakes cereal to retailers nationwide in November in celebration of the Dec. 16 release of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The cereal is inspired by Pandora with mini blueberry-flavored moon spheres, a pop of blue color and a fruity aroma that stands out against the sweet crunch of Frosted Flakes. The cereal has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $5.99 for a 16.3-ounce box and an SRP of $4.99 for a 10.2-ounce box.

Fans can find temporary tattoos featuring the movie’s creatures and environments in specially marked Kellogg’s cereal boxes.

If fans purchase three participating Kellogg’s products, they can receive a $13 Movie Reward via a Fandango Promo Code.

Kellogg’s Co.

www.kelloggs.com