Enmarket to Send Teen to Disney World

Enmarket partnered with Make-A-Wish Georgia on Oct. 26 to send one teenager to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

DeMichael, 13, loves Christmas and Disney World, so it was only fitting Enmarket threw him a Christmas-themed party at its headquarters while surprising him with his wish. His mother said Mickey Mouse is his favorite Disney character.

Enmarket is a large supporter of Make-A-Wish Georgia through the annual Enmarket Charity Classic golf tournament.

“We are so thankful for the generous support of Enmarket as they help us ignite hope for our local wish kids like DeMichael,” said Meghan Lowe, southeast development director for Make-a-Wish Georgia. “We look forward to celebrating more wishes with Enmarket in the future.”

Make-A-Wish Georgia grants wishes of approximately 400 children each year.

“It is an honor for all of us to share this special day with DeMichael and his family and the Make-A-Wish Georgia team,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket. “Our hope in helping grant DeMichael’s wish is that he and his family will be able to look to the future with hope and strength.”

DeMichael has cerebral palsy and suffers seizures. He and his family are scheduled to visit Disney World in December.

