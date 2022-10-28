MAPCO Implements Digital Signage Program

MAPCO tapped GSP to manage digital signage at its new c-store sites in Alabama and Tennessee, as well as others in the future.

MAPCO has installed digital signage in its new-to-industry stores with the help of GSP, who is managing digital signage in new MAPCO locations in Alabama and Tennessee this fall and will impact more stores in the near future.

MAPCO’s digital signage requirements included hardware, software to run the hardware over a network, content management and content production. MAPCO’s in-store requirements included incorporation into the retail environment and inclusion in the chain’s retail marketing and execution workflows.

“GSP not only delivered a new sign type to our stores, they engineered a solution for us that allows growth in our evolving initiatives,” said Jacquelynn Henderson, director of marketing at MAPCO.

Dual-facing digital displays serve customers in-store and in the forecourt, with messaging designed to drive sales and fill baskets. Each unit uses a system on a chip, which allows marketing content to be controlled from MAPCO’s central marketing office. This allows store workers to focus on in-person customer service. It also improves in-store safety for employees by reducing ladder use for changing high-mounted point of purchase (POP). Content for marketing messages can be fed into the system from a variety of sources, including the production process for printed POP.

MAPCO is known for its cutting-edge store designs, décor and an engaging customer rewards program. GSP is known for its cloud-based retail intelligence platform, AccuStore, which supports the full retail marketing process, including digital content management. AccuStore is used to build and maintain store profiles and determine accurate distributions for in-store marketing campaigns.

“We are very excited to impact these stores with our Digital Signage solution,” said GSP Chief Technology Officer Craig Hoss. “MAPCO is a growing retailer and implementing a scalable solution for their business model required extensive collaboration and cooperation to achieve the desired result.”

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.