Rutter’s Children’s Charities Gives Back for the Holidays

Rutter’s Children’s Charities decided to kick off this holiday season by donating $100,000 for the Holidays Donation Giveaway, where four local charities will receive $25,000 each.

“Through our $100,000 for the Holidays donations, we hope to make this season a little brighter for those in need,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “We look forward to choosing four worthy charities and spreading the holiday cheer.”

The donation applications will be open from Nov. 1, 2022, through Nov. 21, 2022. Qualifying organizations can visit Rutter’s website to complete the entry form. To qualify, the charity must have a focus on benefitting children and be a 501c3 organization. At the conclusion of the submission period, Rutter’s Children’s Charities will review the applications, selecting a total of four winners. Each selected recipient will be presented with a $25,000 donation, totaling $100,000 this holiday season. Winners will be contacted in December.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania, operating 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.