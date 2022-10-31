Plant-Based Cookie Dough Bars

Whoa Dough recently showcased its line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars. Crafted with no artificial ingredients, all-natural Whoa Dough Cookie Dough bars have between 140-170 calories per serving, with four to five grams of protein, five grams of fat and less than 10 grams of sugar. Whoa Dough is certified gluten free, vegan, soy free and kosher. The cookie dough bars have a shelf-life of six months and can be eaten at room temperature or chilled.

Encased in colorful, eye-catching packaging, Whoa Dough is available in six flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sugar Sprinkle, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter and a variety pack.

Whoa Dough

www.whoadough.com