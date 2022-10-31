QuickChek Partners With NASCAR Team

QuickChek partnered with Petty GMS and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon to promote the “Best Damn Sandwich in Town” at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Oct. 9. Always known for its quick service as a fresh convenience market chain, the partnership brought a whole new meaning to “Fresh to Go.”

QuickChek boasts 161 store locations throughout New Jersey and New York. The race in Charlotte, N.C., was the first time that the convenience store brand has ever paired up with a NASCAR team, so it was a special opportunity for everyone involved.

“This is an exciting new way for us to enhance our customer experience and connections with thousands of NASCAR fans,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. “Our partnership with Petty GMS enables us to really drive home we have the best damn sandwich in town with the best damn racing team.”

Racing in Charlotte, N.C., was always marked on Dillon’s calendar, as he grew up in nearby Lewisville, N.C.

“Bringing new partners into our industry is always exciting, but when we have the chance to do so in our backyard, it’s even cooler. I’m proud to represent all of the employees, customers and partners of QuickChek as we race on the ‘ROVAL’ this weekend. NASCAR fans have proven to be some of the most brand-loyal fans in all of sports, so hopefully they will see this partnership as a reason to stop in a QuickChek store next time they head north. I can’t wait to meet some of their team members and show them what our sport is all about in Charlotte!” said Ty Dillon, NASCAR Cup Series driver, ahead of the announcement.

Since its inception in 2018, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL has become one of the highest-anticipated races of the year. With its unique layout combining the best of both worlds in oval and road course racing, the track is adored by fans and drivers alike.

Those fans had the No. 42 QuickChek Chevrolet to cheer for at the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek stores provide local one-stop shopping, offering a wide variety of freshly prepared food and beverages for immediate consumption including made-to-order subs, as well as grocery and household items, through 161 store locations throughout New Jersey and New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Murphy USA is one of the largest independent convenience store chains in the country, with more than 1,650 locations in 27 states across the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States.