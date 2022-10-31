Virtual Store Walkthrough Feature

Spacee launched a new version of its Deming shelf-mounted robots that feature live video feed capabilities, allowing retail store managers to see shelves and get real-time inventory snapshots remotely. Spacee’s unobtrusive Deming robots roam across shelves capturing inventory data, providing an accurate inventory accounting of an entire facility in under a minute. Deming installation requires just one tool and about 30 minutes per aisle.

Deming has been proven to help retailers improve supply chain efficiency, ensure Planogram compliance, reduce stockouts and waste and reduce costs. Deming provides accurate, near real-time data and creates a video walkthrough that managers can view from anywhere.

