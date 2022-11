Casey’s Alternative Fuel Choices Expand

Casey’s has doubled the number of c-stores with EV chargers the past year and offers biofuels throughout its 16-state footprint.

Casey’s General Stores announced the continued expansion of its alternative fuel options, including offering biofuel and installing the company’s 11th Tesla Supercharger at its Urbana, Ill., location. This is in response to evolving guest needs and as part of its environmental stewardship efforts.

“At Casey’s, we strive to build a sustainable future for our team members, guests and the communities in which we live and work,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey’s. “As part of our environmental stewardship efforts, we are exploring a number of ways to provide our guests with more lower carbon fuel options, including biofuels and EV charging stations.”

As consumer demand for alternative fuel options continues to grow, Casey’s has continued to add electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across its 16-state footprint. Over the last year, the number of chargers at Casey’s locations has more than doubled.

Along with its new Tesla Supercharger option, Casey’s has 134 EV chargers across 28 locations in the Midwest and South, with plans to add more chargers in 2023. Each of these locations is equipped with DC fast-charging, while select locations offer level two charging in addition to multiple plug options.

To support its EV-related efforts, Casey’s is building partnerships with local and national organizations, including Electrify America and EV manufacturers. The company also has participated in grant opportunities with local utilities such as MidAmerican Energy in Iowa and Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska. These partnerships allow Casey’s to guide its long-term strategic planning to align with evolving trends in EV technologies as consumer demand increases.

EV charging technology is just one of the alternative fuel options available at the convenience retailer’s locations. Higher ethanol and biodiesel blends are located across the Casey’s footprint. In 2022, renewable blended fuels increased to approximately 87% of all fuel sales. Casey’s also supports the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s biofuel goals as the USDA works to boost the domestic supply of clean fuels.

In addition to offering guests alternative fuel options, Casey’s works to minimize the environmental impact of its operations and improve sustainability practices across the organization. This year, Casey’s launched its first energy and carbon assessment to collect data on its energy use and associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, Casey’s operationalized its solar array to help power its newest distribution center in Joplin, Mo., with approximately 14% of its energy use coming from the solar array.

Casey’s 2022 ESG Report can be found here.

