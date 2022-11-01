Preparing for A2L Refrigerants in Commercial Refrigeration

By Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions

Within the commercial refrigeration industry, A2L refrigerants have long been recognized as potentially viable alternatives to high-global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. With GWP ratings below 300 — and in certain instances below 150 — some A2L refrigerants are among the lowest-GWP alternatives available today.

A2Ls are composed of multiple chemical components, including those with high hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) content. Achieving low-GWP ratings below 300 and 150 GWP results in a degree of flammability, earning the A2L “lower flammability” refrigerant classification.

In the United States, A2L adoption in commercial refrigeration is still in its early stages. Further regulatory approvals and updates to safety standards and building codes are currently underway to enable widespread industry adoption. A recent update to the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) safety standard — UL 60335- 2-89 — signaled the first key step in this approval process. Many industry experts believe this update sets the stage for an acceleration of A2L adoption within the next few years.

A2L refrigerants offer a unique solution within the refrigerant landscape. With charge limits exceeding those approved for R-290, A2Ls represent a potentially higher-capacity alternative in self-contained applications. They also likely have a place in distributed architectures, such as remote, outdoor condensing units (OCUs) or mini-racks used in smaller-format outlets. Regardless of which A2L applications may become more commonplace, they give companies new options with which to achieve regulatory compliance and meet operational sustainability goals.

But what does this mean for commercial refrigeration industry stakeholders? As you plan your long-term refrigerant transition, A2L refrigeration strategies are among the industry’s growing list of viable equipment options. To prepare for the first significant wave of A2L adoption, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should initiate their equipment design cycles. Contractors, consultants and owners/operators should educate themselves in preparation for more widespread A2L adoption.

This white paper will review the next regulatory steps required for A2L adoption, explore A2L systems and equipment applications, and discuss A2L refrigerant servicing and safety considerations.

Download Now

Sponsored content by Emerson