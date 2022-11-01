Queso Corn Chip Twists

General Mills will be launching its new Queso Old El Paso Fiesta Twists nationwide in June 2023. The crispy and crunchy corn chips with a twist give convenience store retailers a fun snack option to meet demand for savory indulgence anchored in the Mexican-inspired flavor.

Old El Paso Fiesta Twists come in a convenient, two-ounce bag that is exclusive to c-stores and ideal for on-the-go snacking. The new Fiesta Twists give retailers a new option to appeal to consumers looking for a differentiated offering that delivers on the crispy, crunchy textures and a flavor inspired by Tex-Mex cuisine. It has a suggested retail price of $2.19.

