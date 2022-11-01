QuikTrip Offers Free Treats for Halloween

Children ages 12 and under were able to receive a free vanilla ice cream cone for Halloween at QuikTrip c-stores.

QuikTrip decided to kick off the holiday season with an ice cream deal for children on Halloween. It celebrated the spooky holiday by giving away free vanilla ice cream cones to children ages 12 and under on Halloween night from 4 p.m. to QuikTrip kitchens’ closing time.

Children had to be dressed in a costume and trick-or-treating inside any QuikTrip location to receive the free dessert.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with more than 900 stores in 15 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.