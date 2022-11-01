Smoker Friendly Acquires Collett Enterprises Stores

The Cigarette Store LLC (TCS) dba Smoker Friendly announced it has acquired the Seymour, Ind.-based Collett Enterprises Inc. tobacco stores. Retail consumers in the region already know these locations as “Smoker Friendly” stores, which have proudly displayed the Smoker Friendly name and logo as a longtime licensee of Smoker Friendly International.

“I am very happy and proud that Darren Collett looked to our firm, team and family as the best place to entrust the great stores he and his team built and operated,” said Smoker Friendly CEO Terry Gallagher Jr. “Darren has been a very good friend for many years and a tremendous advocate for the tobacco store community for many, many years. My family and I all wish him the best in this next phase of his life.”

Collett Enterprises opened its first tobacco store in 1994, for a total of 28 years in the business. The 30 stores are located across Indiana and Kentucky and will continue to offer Smoker Friendly cigarette and tobacco product lines. Smoker Friendly is proud to take over the operation of these stores as a continuation of its longstanding relationship with the Collett Enterprises company.

“It has been a challenging 28 years in the retail tobacco industry and I could not have done it without the support of my wonderful staff,” said Darren Collett, president and owner of Collett Enterprises. “I have been friends with the Gallaghers for many years; when I decided to sell, I knew The Cigarette Store LLC was the right buyer. I know my employees will be in good hands. This is a great industry, and I will miss the many friends I have made along the way.”

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Boulder, Colo., this is the sixth acquisition Smoker Friendly has transacted in the last two years, bringing the store count to 290, operating in 13 states. TCS is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International, and the largest tobacco store retailer in the U.S., operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke ‘N Go, Havana Manor and Gasamat banners, in addition to its e-commerce site.