Spiced Cranberry Sprite

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar are now available nationwide while supplies last. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry comes in a 20-ounce bottle, 7.5-ounce cans in a six-pack and 12-ounce cans in a 12-pack. Its Zero Sugar variety comes in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans.

To celebrate the return of Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar, Sprite is continuing its tradition of championing emerging artists, supporting Black-owned businesses and giving back to fans of the brand by teaming up with UNWRP for the second year in a row to create custom holiday greeting cards inspired by the drinks’ bold flavors.

