Bay Shores Oil Sells to Majors Management

Bay Shores Oil Inc. sold six convenience stores to Majors Management LLC located in Baldwin County, Ala. This acquisition further expands Majors’ footprint in Alabama.

“We are pleased to have worked with the Bay Shores Oil team to close this acquisition quickly, efficiently and without disruption to the stores,” said Majors President Ben Smith. “We are excited to acquire additional sites in this rapidly growing region of Alabama, and we look forward to providing exceptional service to the residents and visitors of Baldwin County.”

“It was great to work with Majors on this transaction and to have my stores transition to a talented and first-class team to build on my legacy to serve the customers of this wonderful region,” added Paul Moore, CEO of Bay Shores.

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,200 convenience store locations. Majors partners with leading petroleum brands including BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76 and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. In the last three years, Majors has completed 14 acquisitions across 11 states.