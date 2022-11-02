Maverik Initiates Donation Campaign for Feeding America

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop donated $50,000 to Feeding America to kick off its “Round Up the Change for Feeding America” program, which invites customers to round up their in-store cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar or more to help fight hunger and benefit the Feeding America network of food banks.

“With record-high food prices and many turning to food banks this season, Maverik is proud to team up with Feeding America to help our neighbors fighting food insecurity,” said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide of Maverik. “We’re also grateful to activate a donation program in stores that allows our customers who are able to spare any change to help.”

Ninety percent of Maverik’s initial donation will be distributed to Feeding America member food banks across the Intermountain West in communities where Maverik operates. The remaining funds will be focused on the Feeding America national organization, which provides support, expertise and capacity building to the food bank network.

Maverik invites customers that may be able to spare some extra change to please do so now through Dec. 15 by rounding up their transactions at any Maverik store in 12 states. Credit transactions will also have the option to round up to $999.99 and cash transactions can donate the amount of change to which they are owed. Ninety percent of donations raised local will stay local, with the remaining funds supporting the Feeding America national organization.

Committed to helping fight local hunger, Maverik is a longstanding supporter of Feeding America given its breadth of food distribution services across the country. Maverik donated more than $580,000 to Feeding America in 2021 helping to provide more than 5 million meals and has thus far donated over 320,000 pounds of surplus food helping provide 267,000 meals through its food waste reduction program running in more than 90 stores in five states and growing.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 western states. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made, gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.