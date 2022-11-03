November 2022 Issue: Celebrating Nouria

CStore Decisions November 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by Invenco .

The family-owned and -operated company has experienced remarkable growth over the past two years with four major acquisitions, as well as the rollout of its fi rst two self-branded convenience stores and fuel stations. Its commitment to excellence has earned the retailer CSD’s 2022 Chain of the Year honors.

Operational excellence; phenomenal leadership; a laser focus on its people, values and culture; and an ongoing commitment to investing in convenience retailing are what Nouria embodies and fully embraces. These are extremely important characteristics of the best convenience store chains in the industry, which is why CStore Decisions is proud to honor Nouria as

the 2022 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria is one of the fastest-growing family-owned convenience store chains in the country. Today, the Worcester, Mass.-based company operates 170 stores (150 company owned and operated) in five New England states, 56 car washes, two lube centers, the award-winning Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business servicing over 300 locations in New England and New York.

The Chain of the Year award recognizes retail excellence, and Nouria is deserving of its place in this rich tradition as the 33rd winner of this most prestigious industry honor. As many industry marketers are struggling to reinvent themselves as we come out of a global pandemic and identify a strategy that will lead them into the future, Nouria has been able to develop a winning market strategy to become a powerful force in the competitive convenience store industry.