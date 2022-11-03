Refuel to Acquire Eagle’s Enterprise

Charleston, S.C.-based Refuel Operating Co. LLC announced that it has agreed to acquire the assets of Eagle’s Enterprise LLC, a North Carolina-based convenience store chain owned by Founders Dilip Gandhi and Manish Gandhi. The transaction includes 13 convenience stores located in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. market.

The transaction represents the 14th acquisition for Refuel since establishing the partnership with First Reserve in May 2019, bringing total store count to 208 company-operated locations across Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Carolina and North Carolina. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are extremely excited to expand our existing footprint in the attractive Raleigh-Durham market. Dilip and Manish have built a great business over the years with high-quality locations that fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio. We are excited to welcome the Eagle’s team to the Refuel family,” Mark Jordan, CEO of Refuel, stated.

Refuel is a growth platform focused on the highly fragmented retail fuel distribution and convenience store sector.