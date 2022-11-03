TA Honors Veterans

TravelCenters of America's initiatives include a donation of $50,000 with Mobil Delvac to Folds of Honor, a nationwide Round Up campaign for the Special Operators Transition Foundation and free meals on Veterans Day.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) announced initiatives throughout November to honor all those who have served the country by partnering with Mobil Delvac to donate $50,000 to Folds of Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders.

“As a proud American company, we are honored to support those who have dedicated their lives for the freedom of others,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America. “Thank you to all who have served, including our many team members and the thousands of veterans who are now professional drivers and continue to dedicate their lives to keep our country strong.”

This is the sixth year in a row that TA and Mobil Delvac have come together to support Folds of Honor and pay tribute to fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. To date, the companies together have donated a total of $300,000 to the organization.

Additionally, TA is launching a Round Up campaign to support the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), an organization dedicated to assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with the successful transition from military service into their next career. From Nov. 1- 30, guests at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to SOTF.

“We are grateful to have the TravelCenters of America team so passionate about helping those who have served our country,” said Tommy Stoner, CEO of SOTF. “Because of the efforts of TA and Petro team members nationwide, we will be able to meet our goal of helping over 200 Special Operations veterans make the transition from their military career to the next chapter of their life. This support not only affects these very deserving veterans, but it also deeply impacts their families and the communities that they join.”

In addition to collaborating with SOTF to recruit and hire veterans, TA worked with Recruit Military and the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to help connect with veterans looking to enter corporate careers after serving the country. TA regularly hosts events at military bases to showcase the job opportunities available at the company. TA is also a proud supporter of Wreaths Across America, an organization committed to placing wreaths on the graves of all veterans in national cemeteries across the country.

TA will also continue its tradition of inviting all active-duty military, veterans and reservists to enjoy a complimentary meal on Veterans Day at company-owned quick-service and full-service restaurants nationwide.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.