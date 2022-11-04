Casey’s Rounds Up for Veterans

This November, Casey’s and PepsiCo encourage the c-store's guests to help raise funds for Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots.

Casey’s announced its goal to ask its guests to round up their purchases at Casey’s registers to benefit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots, an initiative that will last through Nov. 29.

Casey’s partners with Children of Fallen Patriots to provide assistance, resources and scholarships to children of military families who’ve lost a parent in the line of duty. Since 2012, Casey’s has worked with Hope For The Warriors to help service members and their families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs.

“Veterans provide the greatest service to our country, and now our guests can give back when they shop at Casey’s. Whether rounding up your purchase at the register or adding a donation to your next online pizza order, we can make a difference in the lives of our nation’s veterans and their families,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey’s, and veteran of the United States Army. “Thank you to PepsiCo for standing alongside us again for this campaign. Every year, I am overwhelmed by the response from Casey’s guests who believe in our longstanding support of military veterans and I’m excited to see it happen again this November.”

“PepsiCo is honored to stand together with Casey’s in support of the military heroes who have served and protected our country,” said Scott Henzi, commercial senior vice president, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. “Through our annual PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance relay, we are proud to have raised funds for the Children of Fallen Patriots organization since 2015 and will continue to support veterans across the Heartland and beyond alongside such dedicated partners like Casey’s.”

Casey’s, with the help of its generous guests and partners, is continuing to make lives better for communities every day.

“Hope For The Warriors is a 10-year community partner with Casey’s supporting military families,” said Robin Kelleher, CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Our partnership has grown stronger every year, and now HOPE actively serves 4,279 warriors and their families in Casey’s communities. Casey’s was ‘Here For Good’ last year when the pandemic challenged military families beyond their current situations. Because of Casey’s support, 501 new individuals in Casey’s neighborhoods found HOPE through our life-transforming programs.”

“Children of Fallen Patriots is honored to be a beneficiary of Casey’s Here For Veterans Campaign. Casey’s and its guests have raised funds for Children of Fallen Patriots, which has provided nearly 200 years of college or a full college education for 50 students. We are so grateful for our partnership with Casey’s and look forward to being ‘Here For Good’ by providing these deserving students scholarships in 2022 and beyond,” David Kim, CEO and founder of Children of Fallen Patriots, added.

In addition to rounding up purchases in-store, guests can also donate to this year’s campaign when ordering online. As an added salute, service members past and present can receive a free cup of freshly brewed coffee by visiting their local Casey’s store on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Guests can enjoy pizza, doughnuts, other assorted bakery items and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.