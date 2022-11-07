Chester’s Chicken introduced the Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich. The new entrée is a spicy, bold twist on the classic comfort food and is available for a limited time, now through Jan. 17, 2023, at participating Chester’s locations.

The Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich is a massive sandwich weighing in around 14.5 ounces featuring Chester’s signature fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. It’s topped with a generous scoop of mac & cheese and a slice of white American cheese and served on a brioche bun.

