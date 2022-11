CandyRific has announced its top novelty candy offerings for Christmas 2022, including its Light Up Santa Fan. The Santa Fan provides a puff of cool air when the button is pushed and it also lights up. It’s a great option for a stocking stuffer. Each fan includes 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). It has a suggested retail price of $5.99 and ships in three six-count displays per case.

