Quicklee’s Serves Lunch With Red Osier Food Cart

Customers can stop by a participating Quicklee’s c-store during the first three weeks of November and grab a Red Osier prime roast beef sandwich for lunch.

Quicklee’s partnered with the Red Osier Food Cart to serve customers lunch during the first three weeks of November at any participating Quicklee’s location. Customers can grab a Red Osier prime roast beef sandwich along with a slice of Cheesy Eddie’s cheesecake.

After customers grab their lunch, they can stop inside Quicklee’s for a drink or bag of chips to complete their meal. Customers can also find a variety of snacks from regional small businesses like NY Chips, Smoke Shack Jerky and Popcorn Charlie’s, or even grab a bottle of Red Osier’s famous au jus.

During the first three weeks of November, customers can grab Red Osiers on:

Mondays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Quicklee’s Fairport (North Main)

Fairport, N.Y.

Tuesdays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Quicklee’s Webster

Webster, N.Y.

Thursdays 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Quicklee’s Geneseo

Geneseo, N.Y.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores have been family owned and operated since 1995. Under the leadership of Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s remains focused on expansion and offering its brand of fast, clean, friendly service to each and every new community it serves. In 2017 Quicklee’s expanded its business model to include travel center locations, and in 2018 it launched the Go Local program, which provided sales, marketing and in-store placement support to local food manufacturers.