REDiMount Canopy Lighting System is a patent-pending mounting and installation system for refueling station canopies. It transforms the way canopy lighting is installed and maintained, reducing the time required to install a canopy fixture by over

50%. With only one canopy installation, REDiMount eliminates potential water ingress points to provide a fully watertight design, even before final wiring is complete.

Once installed, REDiMount can be removed with only a simple twist, enabling a quick release that simplifies maintenance or future upgrades. It requires no tools, rewiring or trips above the canopy.

LSI Industries

www.lsicorp.com