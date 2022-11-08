Marathon Is Official Fuel of the Big Ten Conference

This is the second year of Marathon and the Big Ten's multi-year partnership, which also allows Marathon to be a presenting sponsor of the Big Ten Network.

Marathon announced its second year as the Official Fuel of the Big Ten Conference and presenting sponsor of the Big Ten Network. The chain is looking forward to another season of Big Ten football to kick off the second year of the multi-year partnership that will showcase Marathon on TV-visible signage at events, broadcast videoboards, scoreboards, billboards and more.

“It’s hard to find that same kind of passion anywhere else,” said John Rice, manager, advertising & brand management at Marathon Petroleum. “Witnessing some of the finest student-athletes in the nation compete with grit, determination and respect is inspiring. That’s why we’re proud to partner with the Big Ten Conference and connect our brand with a passionate fan base.”

Marathon’s multi-year partnership with the Big Ten doesn’t stop with football. The brand will also be featured across the conference’s vast array of sports including hockey, baseball, women’s basketball and men’s basketball.

“The experience of attending a Big Ten sporting event — or viewing a Big Ten event with friends and family is a powerful one,” Rice said. “We believe the same about our partnership with the Big Ten.”