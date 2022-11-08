Wawa Announces College Athletics Sponsorship

Wawa announced its designation as the official hoagie of the Miami Hurricanes and the UCF Knights and proud partner of the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles as part of its first-ever college athletics sponsorship of these four Florida universities.

“Wawa just celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Sunshine State and as we continue to grow, we’re excited to stretch our wings to officially support student athletes in Florida,” said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer, Wawa. “We look forward to cheering student athletes on the sidelines with fresh food, beverage and fun experiences and giveaways.”

The multi-year partnership began during football season and extends to other athletics including men’s/women’s basketball, soccer, softball and baseball in select markets where Wawa will offer sweepstakes, in-store promotions, sampling at select events and on-site activations.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies; freshly brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; specialty beverages; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.